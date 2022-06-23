 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A little cooler Thursday & Friday, but hot June rolls on

  • Updated
  • 0
6_23 temps 2.jpg

WSIL -- It has been a HOT June. So far, there have been six days with temperatures topping 95º this month, the most in June since 1988.

It is a little cooler Thursday morning in the wake of a cold front that has brought another drop in humidity.

Despite the "cool down" temperatures will still climb to around 90º this afternoon, but the heat index will not be a factor with dew points below 65º.

6_23 temps 1.jpg

The brief break from the heat lasts through Friday, but temperatures zoom back into the upper 90s again Saturday.

A more significant cold front will arrive Sunday, bringing a chance for a few scattered storms, and dropping temperatures below average.

6_23 rain.jpg

Needing rain? Sunday brings the best chance in the next 7 to 10 days, but it still appears fairly hit and miss.

Tags

Recommended for you