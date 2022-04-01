A Freeze Warning is in effect this morning until 9 a.m.

WSIL -- A Freeze Warning is in effect for parts of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri this morning until 9 a.m.
Low clouds have lingered around a little longer than anticipated and that has kept temperatures above freezing for most locations.
Clouds will begin to clear pretty quickly this morning with a fair amount of sunshine likely to begin the month of April. Despite the sun, temperatures will remain about 10º below average with highs on in the low to mid 50s.
Rain quickly makes a return Saturday with a few light showers, mainly through the morning hours.
Sunday will bring a big improvement in the weather as rain clears out and temperatures warm back into the mid 60s