A Freeze Warning is in effect this morning until 9 a.m.

  • Updated
  • 0
4_1 freeze warning.jpg

WSIL -- A Freeze Warning is in effect for parts of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri this morning until 9 a.m.

Low clouds have lingered around a little longer than anticipated and that has kept temperatures above freezing for most locations.

4_1 temps 1.jpg

Clouds will begin to clear pretty quickly this morning with a fair amount of sunshine likely to begin the month of April. Despite the sun, temperatures will remain about 10º below average with highs on in the low to mid 50s.

4_1 rain.jpg

Rain quickly makes a return Saturday with a few light showers, mainly through the morning hours.

4_1 temps.jpg

Sunday will bring a big improvement in the weather as rain clears out and temperatures warm back into the mid 60s

