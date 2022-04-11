A few strong storms this afternoon; more severe weather Wednesday

WSIL -- A very active week ahead with two chances for a strong storms.
Showers and storms will gradually increase through the morning Monday and become widespread by lunchtime. Heavy rain, lightning, and small hail are possible, but the risk for severe storms is low through early afternoon.
The threat for a few stronger storms will be late in the afternoon and into the evening Monday. The main threat is large hail and isolated strong winds gusts, but a brief tornado can't entirely be ruled out.
In addition to strong storms, flash flooding is possible, especially where storms track over the same areas multiple times.
Tuesday will be a mostly dry day with warm, humid air moving up from the south.
Wednesday is the day to really watch for severe storms this week. Storms may fire as early as mid-afternoon Wednesday and then increase into the evening. There is a risk for significant severe weather Wednesday afternoon and evening with strong winds, large hail, and tornadoes possible.