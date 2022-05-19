A few strong storms possible later Thursday afternoon

WSIL -- A quiet morning across the region, but keep an eye out for patchy fog in a few areas.
It will heat up quickly this morning with temperatures expected in the mid 80s by lunch time and many will be within a few degrees of 90º later in the afternoon.
As an area of low pressure approaches, scattered storms may develop during the later afternoon. There are still questions regarding the number of storms that develop today, but the highest threat appears to be along and north of Route 13.
If storms develop, they could be very strong with large hail and strong winds possible. The tornado threat is LOW, but can't entirely be ruled out.
Friday will be a dry day. Hot, humid, and windy with temperatures running near 90º.
Saturday morning looks to be mainly dry, but showers and storms will increase during the late afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches from the northwest.