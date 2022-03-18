A few strong storms possible Friday afternoon

WSIL -- A round of widespread light to moderate showers is expected this morning. Temperatures are fairly mild with most waking up in the mid to upper 50s.
A bit of a lull in rain will occur late this morning through midday.
As an area of low pressure approaches from the west, scattered storms are likely to redevelop.
There is a threat for a few strong storms, primarily from 2 p.m. to around 7 p.m. Storms could produce large hail, strong winds, and a brief spin-up tornado or two.
Storms will end by this evening, but cooler air will usher in behind the low. Light showers will linger into Saturday morning. Saturday will be a chilly day with strong northwest winds and a lot of clouds, temperatures may struggle to get out of the 40s.
Winds turn back out of the south Sunday, and temperatures warm quickly back into the upper 60s.
More rain, some heavy, is expected to return by Monday night.