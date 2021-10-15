You are the owner of this article.
A few strong storms Friday, then coolest air of the season arrives

WSIL -- Friday will be a very active day with several rounds of showers and t-storms. A few storms could be quite strong, especially during the afternoon and early evening.

The biggest risk for severe storms will be across western Kentucky and northwest Tennessee where scattered damaging winds and possibly a brief tornado or two will be possible.

Temperatures will remain warm and the humidity will still be high as the cold front is still just northwest of the region.

High school football games could experience delays from heavy rain and lightning.

Rain will taper off tonight, ushering in the coolest air of fall so far!

