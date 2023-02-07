A few showers Tuesday, but heavier rain expected Wednesday

WSIL -- Very mild to start the day with temperatures in the low to mid 50s. A cold front will approach the region this morning. This boundary will bring a chance for a few light, scattered showers, especially during the afternoon.
Winds this morning will be out of the southwest, but as the cold front moves through, winds will turn out of the northwest. Temperatures will gradually drop back into the lower 50s by this afternoon, especially in southern Illinois.
Wednesday will be the wettest day of the week. A strong storm system will move north, sending a surge of moisture into our region. During the daylight hours, it will be a chilly rain. By the evening, a warm front lifting north will keep temperatures rising with readings in the upper 50s and lower 60s possible.
A line of showers and storms will sweep through the region Wednesday night. Strong winds, possibly gusting to over 40 miles per hour, will be possible with these storms. The severe storm risk remains low.
Flooding is possible, especially where the heaviest rain is expected to fall. Much of southern Missouri will receive 2-3" of rain with 1-2" in southern Illinois and western Kentucky.
By Thursday morning, rain exits to the east, but winds will remain strong and temperatures will remain mild.
A secondary storm system will bring more showers Friday. With colder temperatures, snow may also mix with some of the rain.