A few showers, a lot of clouds

South winds will keep temperatures up and clouds in the skies for a couple more days. Showers will be scattered again on Thursday but chances for rain will go up Thursday night into Friday.
A strong cold front is expected to move through late Friday night sweeping away the showers and storms and opening the door for much colder air to spread across the region. Saturday will be sunny but strong north winds will make it feel even colder than the expected readings in the 60s. I will have the latest forecast updates on News 3 WSIL.