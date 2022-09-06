 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A few more hit & miss storms Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0
9_6 rain chances.jpg

WSIL -- Fog is possible this morning, especially in areas of southern Illinois and western Kentucky that received rain over the weekend.

9_6 today 1.jpg

The area of low pressure that has brought daily chances for scattered showers and storms will likely bring a few more hit and miss storms this afternoon. The biggest rain threat will be across far southeast Illinois and parts of western Kentucky.

9_6 dew point.jpg

Finally, the pattern begins to shifts, leading to mostly dry weather returning Wednesday. North winds will also filter in cooler, less humid air Wednesday and Thursday.

9_6 rain 1.jpg

Another system set to track into the Lower Ohio Valley will produce more scattered storms by the start of the weekend.

Tags

Recommended for you