A few more hit & miss storms Tuesday

WSIL -- Fog is possible this morning, especially in areas of southern Illinois and western Kentucky that received rain over the weekend.
The area of low pressure that has brought daily chances for scattered showers and storms will likely bring a few more hit and miss storms this afternoon. The biggest rain threat will be across far southeast Illinois and parts of western Kentucky.
Finally, the pattern begins to shifts, leading to mostly dry weather returning Wednesday. North winds will also filter in cooler, less humid air Wednesday and Thursday.
Another system set to track into the Lower Ohio Valley will produce more scattered storms by the start of the weekend.