9 elementary students ingest cookies infused with THC in Sesser school, one taken to hospital

SESSER, Ill. -- Nine Sesser-Valier Community school students are recovering after they ate cookies likely infused with THC. Those cookies were brought to school by a fellow student.
In a written statement sent to News 3 by the Sesser-Valier Community Unit School, officials said the incident took place on May 2, 2023.
The incident involved a middle-elementary student which brought cookies that likely contained THC during a lunch period at the school.
The student reportedly shared the cookies with other students.
Nine students at the Sesser-Valier Elementary School may have consumed at least a part of one of the shared cookies, the incident statement said.
The cookies were in a blue package labeled "Trips Ahoy", the statement said.
"Parents would be wise to do a quick Google search to see how marijuana edibles are packaged and how closely those packages resemble popular children's snacks," Sesser-Valier Community Unit School Superintendent Jason Henry said in the statement.
The student who brought in the cookies reportedly did not know they contained THC.
School personnel were notified about the incident Tuesday night and looked into the incident. They then contacted, or attempted to contact, all parents/guardians of students who may have consumed the cookies to notify them and answer any questions they may have.
"We are very sorry that this incident occurred and are committed to helping parents navigate this tough situation," Henry said in the statement.
The school district also issued a letter to all Sesser-Valier Elementary School parents Wednesday afternoon, notifying them of the incident.
"I'm grateful, but not surprised, for how our school personnel came together to address the problem thoroughly and quickly," Henry said. Their compassion for our students-especially the students involved in this incident-is unwavering."
School personnel also sought help from the parents to help teach students to not accept/eat food given to them by anyone other than an adult at the school.
School district personnel reported this incident to the Illinois Department of Children & Family Services (DCFS) on Wednesday afternoon.
"On Tuesday, a home problem became a much bigger school problem, and, as a result, nine children and families were affected," Henry said.
Henry also said, "Personal freedoms come at a high price and with serious responsibilities. Nine children and families paid an unimaginable price on Tuesday for an adult's irresponsible exercise of his/her freedom."
The letter the school sent home to parents and guardians is attached below...