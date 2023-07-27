35-year-old Carbondale man charged with arson in vacant church fire from February

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- A Carbondale man is in custody facing arson charges in relation to a vacant church fire in February.
Detectives with the Carbondale Police Department, along with the Carbondale Fire Department, are investigating a fire at a vacant church building deemed suspicious.
This is the church building that caught fire was on February 6th, 2023.
Throughout investigating this incident, authorities said Ramil D. Mize, 35 of Carbondale, is suspected of setting the fire, which is now considered arson.
Carbondale PD said detectives were able to get an arrest warrant for Mize for charges of arson.
On Thursday, July 27th, Carbondale officers and detectives got a search warrant for a home in the 500-block of West Kennicott Street. They found Mize there at the home and arrested him.
Mize is in the Jackson County Jail.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).