...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by forecast excessive rainfall continues to
be possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton,
Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL, Pope,
Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wayne IL, White, and Williamson. In
southwest Indiana, Posey and Vanderburgh. In western Kentucky,
Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden,
Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston,
Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union
KY, and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau,
Mississippi, Perry MO, and Scott.

* WHEN...From this evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread showers and storms will develop tonight. Stronger
storms will be capable of locally heavy rainfall, and some
storms may repeat over the same areas, heightening the
potential for flooding.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

3 wanted in Jefferson County for crimes, some could be considered armed and dangerous

police lights
MGN

MT. VERNON, Ill. -- Authorities are looking for three individuals who are wanted for crimes in Jefferson County, some of which could be considered armed and/or dangerous.

Larry Sharp.jpg

Larry Sharp

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said if you see any of these individuals, to please not approach them.

Larry Sharp, 45, is wanted for a drug court violation out of Jefferson County. The sheriff's office said he is 5'10", weighs 250 pounds and bald. He was last living in Mt. Vernon.

Harleigh Hodges.jpg

Harleigh Hodges

Harleigh Hodges, 22, is wanted for failure to appear for original charges of possession of methamphetamine and obstructing justice in Jefferson County. She is 5'2", 130 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was also last known living in Mt. Vernon.

Nickolas Furlow.jpg

Nickolas Furlow

Nickolas Furlow, 28, is also wanted out of Jefferson County. The sheriff's office is looking for him as he is wanted for failure to appear for aggravated battery to a peace officer. He is described as 5'8" tall, 135 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was also last living in the Mt. Vernon area.

Anyone with knowledge on the whereabouts for these individuals are to contact their local law enforcement or you can also contact the Jefferson County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 618-242-8477.

