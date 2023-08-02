3 wanted in Jefferson County for crimes, some could be considered armed and dangerous

MT. VERNON, Ill. -- Authorities are looking for three individuals who are wanted for crimes in Jefferson County, some of which could be considered armed and/or dangerous.
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said if you see any of these individuals, to please not approach them.
Larry Sharp, 45, is wanted for a drug court violation out of Jefferson County. The sheriff's office said he is 5'10", weighs 250 pounds and bald. He was last living in Mt. Vernon.
Harleigh Hodges, 22, is wanted for failure to appear for original charges of possession of methamphetamine and obstructing justice in Jefferson County. She is 5'2", 130 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was also last known living in Mt. Vernon.
Nickolas Furlow, 28, is also wanted out of Jefferson County. The sheriff's office is looking for him as he is wanted for failure to appear for aggravated battery to a peace officer. He is described as 5'8" tall, 135 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was also last living in the Mt. Vernon area.
Anyone with knowledge on the whereabouts for these individuals are to contact their local law enforcement or you can also contact the Jefferson County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 618-242-8477.