Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southern Illinois, including the following
county, Williamson.

* WHEN...Until 600 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 238 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
showers and isolated storms. Minor flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. The rain is
falling where previous heavy rain has fallen over the past
couple of days.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Marion, Carterville, Crainville and Lake Of Egypt Area.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

3 killed in lightning strike near White House

3 killed in lightning strike near White House

Authorities respond to the scene near Lafayette Park in Washington after a lightning strike injured four people.

 From DC Fire and EMS/Twitter

Three people are dead and one is injured following a lightning strike across the street from the White House Thursday night.

James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, died from injuries following the lightning strike in Lafayette Park near the White House Thursday night, a DC Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed. The couple was visiting from Wisconsin. Friday afternoon, police said a 29-year-old man died from his injuries. His name is being withheld pending family notification.

The condition of the other person who was injured has not been released.

The victims were riding out the storm under a tree, a law enforcement source said. The thunderstorm hit the DC region around 7 p.m. ET.

"We are saddened by the tragic loss of life after the lightning strike in Lafayette Park," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement Friday. "Our hearts are with the families who lost loved ones, and we are praying for those still fighting for their lives."

This story has been updated with additional information.

