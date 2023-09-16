3 high school students dead, 2 others receiving treatment after crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Office has confirmed three people have died from a crash Saturday afternoon.

Two others victims are being treated for injuries according to Sheriff Kyle Bacon. The identities of the victims have not been released.

The Benton Consolidated High School stated three of their students lost their lives in the crash.

"Our attention goes to pulling together as a community and doing everything we can for the families and fellow students," a media release stated from the Benton Consolidated High School.

The single-vehicle crash happened in the rural part of Franklin County on Saturday in the late afternoon hours.

The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency said the crash happened along Benton Field Road and St. Joseph Road near the Benton. Emergency crews rushed to the scene and the road was closed for an extended period of time.

The Franklin County Sheriff Kyle Bacon stated it happened at 4:55 p.m. and initially, there were two people confirmed dead, along with three other occupants who sustained significant injuries in the crash. However, a third person later died from those injuries sustained.

Sheriff Bacon said those who were injured were taken away for treatment by air-evac and ambulance.

Crews were still on scene investigating as of 8 p.m. on Saturday night, along with an Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Agencies assisting at the scene were the Benton Fire Department, Benton Police Department, Illinois State Police, Franklin County Coroner's Office and Abbott EMS.

"Please continue to pray for the families and friends of those impacted by this tragic incident," Sheriff Bacon said.

The Benton Consolidated High School also said they will have counselors, social workers and trained staff members to help with the needs of the students on Monday.

They will also have an altered early dismissal schedule.

Also on Sunday, the Frankfort CUSD stated they will have counselors on hand for anyone who needs to meet with them.

"All of us in the Frankfort CUSD #168 family have had our thoughts and prayers with those involved in the tragic wreck yesterday afternoon - those injured and those who lost their lives," the school stated.

A prayer will also take place at the flagpole at 7:45 a.m. at the Frankfort CUSD school.