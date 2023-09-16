3 dead, 2 receiving treatment after crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. -- UPDATE 9:15 P.M. SEPTEMBER 16 - The Franklin County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a third person has died from a crash Saturday afternoon.
Two others victims are being treated for injuries according to Sheriff Kyle Bacon. The identities of the victims have not been released.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. -- A crash in the rural part of Franklin County on Saturday resulted in two people dead and multiple people injured.
The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency said the crash happened along Benton Field Road and St. Joseph Road near the Benton. Emergency crews rushed to the scene and the road was closed for an extended period of time.
The Franklin County Sheriff Kyle Bacon stated it happened at 4:55 p.m. and there were two people confirmed dead, along with three other occupants who sustained significant injuries in the crash.
Sheriff Bacon said those who were injured were taken away for treatment by air-evac and ambulance.
Crews are still on scene investigating as of 8 p.m., along with an Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.
Agencies assisting at the scene were the Benton Fire Department, Benton Police Department, Illinois State Police, Franklin County Coroner's Office and Abbott EMS.
"Please continue to pray for the families and friends of those impacted by this tragic incident," Sheriff Bacon said.