21-year-old arrested after stabbing investigation in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- UPDATE: July 15th, 9:12 a.m. - Police in Carbondale continued to investigate the stabbing incident from Friday. They found Phillipe J. Mignon, 21, of being the suspect in the incident.
Mignon was found at around 7 p.m. Friday night by a Jackson County Sheriff's Deputy in Makanda.
Mignon was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Jail where he faces aggravated battery, aggravated battery in a public place and deadly weapon charges.
ORIGINAL: July 14th, 5:02 p.m. - Police are looking for a man after they responded to a report of someone stabbed in Carbondale on Friday.
Carbondale police said it happened on Friday afternoon at 12:43 p.m. Officers went out to the 500-block of South Poplar Street for a report of someone stabbed.
Once officers got there, they helped the victim until personnel from the Jackson County Ambulance Service got there. Once they did, they took the victim to the hospital.
Police said the injuries the victim had were non-life threatening. They were treated at the hospital and were reported to be stable.
Police said there was an arrangement between a victim and a suspect that they didn't know for a transaction they made through a social media app. During the transaction, police said the suspect struck and stabbed the victim.
The police described the suspect as a black male in his twenties, about 6 feet tall, thin and with a light complexion. They believe the suspect left the area in a red vehicle which was missing a hubcap on the front driver-side.
The investigation is ongoing.
Police encourages anyone who meet up for a transaction, to do it in a public place or designated safe locations, such as the Carbondale Police Department.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).