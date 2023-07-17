 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 505 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM CDT
/MIDNIGHT EDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS

EDWARDS

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER             FRANKLIN              GALLATIN
HAMILTON              HARDIN                JACKSON
JEFFERSON             JOHNSON               MASSAC
PERRY                 POPE                  PULASKI
SALINE                UNION                 WABASH
WAYNE                 WHITE                 WILLIAMSON

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES


IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  POSEY

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

BALLARD               CALLOWAY              CARLISLE
FULTON                GRAVES                HICKMAN
LIVINGSTON            MARSHALL              MCCRACKEN

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

MISSISSIPPI

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BARDWELL, BENTON, CAIRO,
CARBONDALE, CARMI, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, ELIZABETHTOWN, FAIRFIELD,
FORT BRANCH, GOLCONDA, GRAYVILLE, HARRISBURG, HERRIN, HICKMAN,
JONESBORO, MAYFIELD, MCLEANSBORO, METROPOLIS, MOUND CITY,
MOUNT CARMEL, MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO, MURRAY, PADUCAH,
PETERSBURG, PINCKNEYVILLE, POSEYVILLE, SHAWNEETOWN, SMITHLAND,
VIENNA, WEST FRANKFORT, WEST SALEM, AND WICKLIFFE.

2023 Southern Illinois Made Expo to help local veterans organization

  • Updated
  • 0
Southern Illinois Made Expo
By Dave Davis

MARION, Ill. -- A popular event in Southern Illinois is back again, bringing with it more than a hundred vendors and exhibits from across the area for the public and helping a local veterans organization.

The 2023 Southern Illinois Made Expo will open their doors starting on Saturday, July 22nd at 10 a.m. at The Pavilion where vendors will take part in showcasing their local products to the public.

This event came about through a partnership between State Senator Dale Fowler and the Southern Illinois Chambers of Commerce back in 2018 to give area businesses opportunities to present the public their products and destinations they offer in Southern Illinois.

Exhibitors from across the region are invited to show off and sell their innovative products, creations and tasty treat options they have.

This event is to give everyone a place where they can come by and see what products and destinations the Southern Illinois area has to offer. This includes unique products made by Southern Illinois artists, designers, manufacturers and more. The public will be able to get more information on the beautiful destinations the area offers for the public as well.

Proceeds from this event will go towards the Veterans Equine Therapeutic Services (VETS) out of Makanda, Illinois.

The Veterans Equine Therapeutic Services helps in serving veterans in Southern Illinois with equine-assisted services that have proven to be effective for veterans and active service personnel.

Their mission is to provide exceptional therapeutic services through trained accredited and dedicated professionals and volunteers, improving the quality of life for those in Southern Illinois.

Donations will also be accepted at the door at this event for the Veterans Equine Therapeutic Services organization.

The 2023 Southern Illinois Made Expo is a great way to give local businesses an opportunity to showcase their products and services.

The event will be from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on both Saturday, July 22nd and Sunday, July 23rd at The Pavilion at 1602 Sioux Drive in Marion, IL.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you