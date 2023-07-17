2023 Southern Illinois Made Expo to help local veterans organization

MARION, Ill. -- A popular event in Southern Illinois is back again, bringing with it more than a hundred vendors and exhibits from across the area for the public and helping a local veterans organization.

The 2023 Southern Illinois Made Expo will open their doors starting on Saturday, July 22nd at 10 a.m. at The Pavilion where vendors will take part in showcasing their local products to the public.

This event came about through a partnership between State Senator Dale Fowler and the Southern Illinois Chambers of Commerce back in 2018 to give area businesses opportunities to present the public their products and destinations they offer in Southern Illinois.

Exhibitors from across the region are invited to show off and sell their innovative products, creations and tasty treat options they have.

This event is to give everyone a place where they can come by and see what products and destinations the Southern Illinois area has to offer. This includes unique products made by Southern Illinois artists, designers, manufacturers and more. The public will be able to get more information on the beautiful destinations the area offers for the public as well.

Proceeds from this event will go towards the Veterans Equine Therapeutic Services (VETS) out of Makanda, Illinois.

The Veterans Equine Therapeutic Services helps in serving veterans in Southern Illinois with equine-assisted services that have proven to be effective for veterans and active service personnel.

Their mission is to provide exceptional therapeutic services through trained accredited and dedicated professionals and volunteers, improving the quality of life for those in Southern Illinois.

Donations will also be accepted at the door at this event for the Veterans Equine Therapeutic Services organization.

The 2023 Southern Illinois Made Expo is a great way to give local businesses an opportunity to showcase their products and services.

The event will be from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on both Saturday, July 22nd and Sunday, July 23rd at The Pavilion at 1602 Sioux Drive in Marion, IL.