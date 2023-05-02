 Skip to main content
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 10 AM CDT this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough chop on area lakes will create
hazardous conditions for small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some lakes in the advisory area include
Clearwater Lake, Lake Wappapello, Rend Lake, Crab Orchard Lake,
Kinkaid Lake, Cedar Lake, Little Grassy Lake, Devil's Kitchen
Lake, Lake of Egypt, Kentucky Lake, and Lake Barkley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop
on area lakes. Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution
since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft.

2023 Du Quoin State Fair Grandstand Lineup Announced

  • Updated
  • 0
DU QUOIN STATE FAIR

DU QUOIN, Ill. -- The Du Quoin State Fair have released their entertainment lineup for the 2023 festivity.

The 2023 Du Quoin State Fair Grandstand Lineup features nine entertainers and events. They are as follows

  • Fairytales on Ice - Friday, August 25th
  • Carly Pearce - Saturday, August 26th
  • Harness Racing - Monday - Wednesday, August 28th - 30th
  • Randy Houser - Thursday, August 31st
  • Dustin Lynch - Friday, September 1st
  • USAC Racing - Saturday, September 2nd
  • Flo Rida - Saturday, September 2nd
  • ARCA Racing - Sunday, September 3rd
  • Larry the Cable Guy - Monday, September 4th

The Du Quoin State Fair runs from August 25th through September 4th.

The fair started back in 1923 when a group of Du Quoin business leaders came up with an idea to sponsor an event that would attract people from all over Southern Illinois.

The Du Quoin State Fair brought in more than 50,000 people in the first few years of the 1920's and has grown to 300,000 each year, bringing in millions and millions over the years.

For planning or more information, you can find the Du Quoin State Fair's website here.

