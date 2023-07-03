2 teens in custody after deadly shooting in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Two teenagers are in custody following a deadly shooting investigation in Poplar Bluff over the weekend.
Poplar Bluff Police Department said officers first learned of a vehicle going to the Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center with someone who was shot on Saturday at 12:51 p.m.
Officers went out and saw the vehicle near the intersection of North Westwood Blvd. They then stopped it and found Sebastian Dosier, 19 of Poplar Bluff, had a gunshot wound.
Dosier went to the hospital where police said he died.
Investigators learned the shooting happened in the 1000-block of Velma Street. They also learned the suspects involved were juvenile teenagers.
On Sunday, July 2nd, both suspects, 13-years-old and 16-years-old, were taken into custody at the Poplar Bluff Police Department. Police said they were brought in by their parents.
Assisting with the investigation was the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Butler County Sheriff's Office, Butler County Coroner's Office, Butler County Juvenile Office, Butler County Prosecutor's Office and the Butler County EMS.