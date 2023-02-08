2 children died, 6 others injured after bus crashes into daycare near Montreal

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...All of southern Illinois and Perry County Missouri * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 2.5 inches are expected, but some areas may receive higher amounts approaching 3 inches. This rain will be falling on ground that is already saturated due to above normal rainfall in January and recent snow melt. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&