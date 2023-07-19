 Skip to main content
18-year-old woman found tied, injured in kidnapping investigation, male suspect sought

  • Updated
  • 0
kidnapping

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. -- Authorities are searching for a male person in a kidnapping investigation where a woman was found tied and injured.

McCracken County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said it happened earlier on Wednesday at 7 a.m. when deputies went to the area of Byron Drive and Reidland Road for a missing person report.

MSCO said an 18-year-old female was reported to be last seen at 1 a.m.

Detectives with MCSO also went out to help and searched for the female at 9:17 a.m. and she was found at a home on Kentucky Dam Road.

The 18-year-old had her hands tied and had non-incapacitating injuries, MCSO said. 

The sheriff's office said the female also told them she was taken by an unknown male.

This kidnapping investigation is active.

If you have any information on this, the sheriff's office is asking you to call 270-444-4719.

The male individual they are searching for is about 5'8" - 6'0" tall and around 200 pounds.

