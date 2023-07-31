18-year-old woman dead, one in custody after vehicle vs pedestrian in Mt. Vernon

MT. VERNON, Ill. (WSIL) -- Police have taken one person in custody after a traffic accident involving a pedestrian in Mt. Vernon.
Mount Vernon Police Department said their dispatch first started getting 911 calls at 8:26 p.m. on Sunday relating to a rollover traffic accident in the 600-block of Main Street.
More reports also came in stating the vehicle hit a pedestrian at a home there as well, police said.
Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including Illinois State Police, Mt. Vernon Fire Department, Mt. Vernon Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Litton's Ambulance District.
Police said officers got there and were told the driver of the vehicle left the area, running west without any clothes on.
The man who ran from the scene was identified as Mitchell Sharp, 30. Officers found him in the 800-block of Main Street, Mt. Vernon Police Department said.
The pedestrian who was hit at the scene was an 18-year-old female. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office arrived on scene and pronounced the woman dead.
Sharp was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. He was then taken to a hospital in Evansville, Ind. for further treatment. In the early hours on Monday morning, Sharp was released. That's when Mt. Vernon police drove over and took him into custody.
Sharp has been taken to the Jefferson County Justice Center where he faces charges of Reckless Homicide, Aggravated Reckless Driving, Leaving the Scene of a Fatal Accident, Improper Lane Usage and Aggravated Driving Under the Influence.
An Illinois State Police Accident Reconstructionist responded to the scene. ISP is still investigating the incident. Mt. Vernon Police Department Detective Division is assisting with the investigation as well.