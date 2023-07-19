18-year-old kidnapping allegations reported to be false and staged

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. -- UPDATE: July 20th - 4:39 p.m. - The McCracken County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said a previous kidnapping allegation was determined to be false and staged.
MCSO said they further investigated the kidnapping report on July 19th. As an extra precaution, deputies went out and patrolled the Reidland area and performed other measures later that night.
"We have been hesitant to release details for several reasons including not wanting to prejudice any possible future witnesses or notifying a possible suspect what law enforcement had found or knew," MCSO said in a new release.
MCSO said there is no danger to the community due to this reported incident. Detectives there determined the "allegations were false and the incident was staged."
They also said, detectives will further talk with prosecutors to determine whether there will be any possible criminal charges.
ORIGINAL: July 19th - 4:59 p.m. - Authorities are searching for a male person in a kidnapping investigation where a woman was found tied and injured.
McCracken County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said it happened earlier on Wednesday at 7 a.m. when deputies went to the area of Byron Drive and Reidland Road for a missing person report.
MSCO said an 18-year-old female was reported to be last seen at 1 a.m.
Detectives with MCSO also went out to help and searched for the female at 9:17 a.m. and she was found at a home on Kentucky Dam Road.
The 18-year-old had her hands tied and had non-incapacitating injuries, MCSO said.
The sheriff's office said the female also told them she was taken by an unknown male.
This kidnapping investigation is active.
If you have any information on this, the sheriff's office is asking you to call 270-444-4719.
The male individual they are searching for is about 5'8" - 6'0" tall and around 200 pounds.