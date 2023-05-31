12-year-old dies after bicycle vs truck crash in Franklin County

SESSER, Ill. -- A 12-year-old dies after a collision involving a truck and a bicycle in Franklin County.
Franklin County Sheriff Kyle Bacon released information on a traffic crash incident that occurred on May 30th near Sesser.
At 2:13 p.m., the Franklin County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about the traffic crash on State Highway 154 west of Sesser where it was reported a crash occurred between a pickup truck and a bicycle.
Deputies quickly responded to the scene and found the crash was at the intersection of State Highway 154 and Circle M Road.
The roadway was then shutdown for hours as authorities investigated the scene.
The sheriff's office said a 12-year-old was riding a bicycle and was flown from the scene for medical treatment after the crash. The child later died due to the injuries they had. The pickup truck driver was uninjured.
According to the sheriff's office, the preliminary crash investigation shows the truck was traveling east on State Highway 154 approaching towards the intersection of Circle M Road. The bicycle was going south on Circle M Road towards the intersection.
A witness to the crash, as well as the driver of the pickup truck, indicated that the bicycle proceeded into the intersection without stopping and was struck by the eastbound pickup truck, the sheriff's office said.
The crash is being investigated by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office with the assistance of the Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.
"Prayers for the family and all first responders involved in this tragic incident." Sheriff Bacon said in the release.
The Sesser Police Department, Sesser Fire Protection District, Franklin County Emergency Management Agency, Abbott Ambulance, AirEvac, and passersby assisted at the scene.