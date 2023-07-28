 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM
EDT/ THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING TO 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values of 110 to 115. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values of 105 to 110 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
southeast Missouri, generally to the north of a Perryville
Missouri to Marion Illinois to Evansville Indiana line.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT this
evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 8 PM CDT this evening to 7
PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

1 dead, 3 injured after two vehicles collide in Elkville, Ill.

  • Updated
  • 0
crash

ELKVILLE, Ill. -- One man is dead and three others injured after a two-vehicle wreck in Elkville on Thursday evening.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened on July 27th at 6:38 p.m. at the intersection of US Highway 51 and Royalton Road in Elkville.

Jackson County deputies, the Elkville Police Department and Jackson County Ambulance Service responded to a report of a crash involving the two vehicles.

The sheriff's office said a preliminary findings show Kristopher Moore was driving a maroon colored 2018 Ford Fusion south on US Highway 51 and was turning left onto Royalton Road. Moore also had a passenger in the car as well.

At this time, Levi Barnett was driving a 1978 Jeep with a juvenile passenger inside. He was driving north on US Highway 51.

The sheriff's office said Moore turned into the path of oncoming traffic and the Jeep collided with Moore's car.

The Jeep then overturned, separating Jeep's body from the frame of the vehicle.

Both Barnett and the passenger were ejected from the Jeep.

Authorities said Barnett was pronounced dead at the scene.

Moore, his passenger, and the passenger from the Jeep, all were taken to a local hospital for their injuries.

Moore was cited for failure to yield turning left. 

Emergency crews had the road shut down for 2.5 hours.

The crash is still being investigated by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Assisting in the call was the Elkville Fire Department, Dowell Fire Department, Elkville Police Department, Jackson County Ambulance Service and the Jackson County Coroner's Office.

