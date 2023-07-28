1 dead, 3 injured after two vehicles collide in Elkville, Ill.

ELKVILLE, Ill. -- One man is dead and three others injured after a two-vehicle wreck in Elkville on Thursday evening.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened on July 27th at 6:38 p.m. at the intersection of US Highway 51 and Royalton Road in Elkville.
Jackson County deputies, the Elkville Police Department and Jackson County Ambulance Service responded to a report of a crash involving the two vehicles.
The sheriff's office said a preliminary findings show Kristopher Moore was driving a maroon colored 2018 Ford Fusion south on US Highway 51 and was turning left onto Royalton Road. Moore also had a passenger in the car as well.
At this time, Levi Barnett was driving a 1978 Jeep with a juvenile passenger inside. He was driving north on US Highway 51.
The sheriff's office said Moore turned into the path of oncoming traffic and the Jeep collided with Moore's car.
The Jeep then overturned, separating Jeep's body from the frame of the vehicle.
Both Barnett and the passenger were ejected from the Jeep.
Authorities said Barnett was pronounced dead at the scene.
Moore, his passenger, and the passenger from the Jeep, all were taken to a local hospital for their injuries.
Moore was cited for failure to yield turning left.
Emergency crews had the road shut down for 2.5 hours.
The crash is still being investigated by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.
Assisting in the call was the Elkville Fire Department, Dowell Fire Department, Elkville Police Department, Jackson County Ambulance Service and the Jackson County Coroner's Office.