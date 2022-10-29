Top-Seed Carterville takes care of upset-minded Geneseo, 36-7

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- The Carterville lions picked up an impressive 36-7 victory over Geneseo to open up playoff action here at Lions Field.
“We lived another day and we're going to get after it on Monday and see what happens next week,” said Carterville head coach Bret Diel.
There are 258 teams competing this weekend with a shot at hoisting a state championship. Two of those 32 teams competing in class 4A faced off Saturday afternoon as the south’s top-seeded team hosted the upset-minded and 16-seeded Geneseo Maple Leafs.
Carterville scores early on a touchdown pass from Andrew Hellriegel to Peyton Bittle, putting the Lions on the board. Carterville converted the two-point try to take an early 8-0 lead.
"For the past three or four weeks our games haven't been really competitive and we haven't played much in the second half so we needed that to be ready to make a long playoff run because we had to go out there and fight them for four quarters,” said Bittle. “It was just a really good high school football game."
The Lions’ defense stepped up and Talon Walker did his part with a leap high toward the sky to knock this pass attempt down to force a turnover on downs.
Then, after a punt puts the ball down to the Geneseo two-yard line, the Lions' defense stripped the ball from the Maple Leafs and it was recovered in the endzone by Nolan Hartford as Carterville goes up 15-0.
"We had to establish that we were physical and I thought we did that in the first quarter,” said Diel. “Defensively we stuffed them pretty good and got some big hits, moved the ball on offense and I thought we were the more physical team, to be honest with you and that's going to win you games in the playoffs."
Carterville would use the ground game as the lions proved more physical in the second half. from eight yards out, Bryce Smith scores to extend the Lions' lead.
on the next Geneseo possession, the defense once again comes through as Bittle adds to his earlier touchdown with an interception as the lions take over
"Earlier in the game I dropped one that lingered and I wasn't going to miss my second shot at it so we got that one,” said Bittle. It was a big momentum play and we were able to punch it in right after that.”
Carterville closes out the scoring on a one-yard run from Smith. He finished with 112 yards on 22 carries.
"Our offensive line is one way and I think we wore on them,” said Diel. “We came out in the second half and we've been very strong in the third quarter all year long. we came out in the third quarter and put them away."
Carterville stays undefeated with a 10-0 record but just as important for the seniors like Bittle, it's at least one more week they get to suit up and play more football.
The Lions will be back at home next Saturday afternoon when they host Coal City in the second round. Kick-off time is TBD.