Tom Brady officially retires from the NFL

(WSIL) -- After 22 seasons in the NFL, Tom Brady is officially hanging up his cleats.
Brady made the announcement on his official Instagram account Tuesday morning.
He said, "This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention."
During his career, Brady became a 7 time Super Bowl Champion, the most by any player, 5 time Super Bowl MVP, 3 time regular season MVP, first all-time in passing yards, first all-time in passing touchdowns, first all-time in wins and a 15 time Pro Bowl selection.
