...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation is possible. Total snow and
sleet accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, and ice accumulations of
two tenths to four tenths of an inch possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.
This area is generally along and west of a line from Poplar
Bluff and Cape Girardeau Missouri to Marion and Albion
Illinois.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible and should be avoided
unless absolutely necessary. The hazardous conditions could
impact those travelers during the morning or evening commutes,
especially on Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Tom Brady officially retires from the NFL

(WSIL) -- After 22 seasons in the NFL, Tom Brady is officially hanging up his cleats. 

Brady made the announcement on his official Instagram account Tuesday morning. 

He said, "This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention."

During his career, Brady became a 7 time Super Bowl Champion, the most by any player, 5 time Super Bowl MVP, 3 time regular season MVP, first all-time in passing yards, first all-time in passing touchdowns, first all-time in wins and a 15 time Pro Bowl selection. 

