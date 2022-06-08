Toddler found safe after following his dog into woods in Massac County

MASSAC COUNTY (WSIL) -- A toddler is safe after following his dog into the woods in Massac County.
Around 11:35 a.m. the Massac County Sheriff's Office responded to the 3900 block of Staton Ridge Road for a missing child.
Police learned a 3-year-old boy left his home in an unknown direction. A search was quickly started by multiple agencies. The Massac County Emergency Management drone was utilized as well as volunteers.
Around 1:40 p.m. a volunteer located the missing child about 1/4 mile from the home. They learned the child was following his dog into a wooded area and became lost.
The child was uninjured and in good health, but was taken to a hospital to evaluation as a precaution.
More than 100 people were involved in the search and recovery of the child.