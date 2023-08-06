Today is a day to remain weather aware

WSIL(Carterville, IL)--
Today, most of us will start the day dry, thought it will be rather humid this morning. As the day progress, we are tracking a warm front that will move northward though our region, and the air should feel very humid all day today.
Temperatures will top out into the upper 80s today. We are tracking the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening with the entire region being included in a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather, with the main threats being large hail, damaging wind gusts and a few brief tornadoes.
Overall, there are inconsistencies in weather models as to where exactly storms will form. So, not everyone will experience severe weather today. But, the ingredients and conditions are favorable for the development of severe weather this afternoon and through the evening. Have a way to receive weather information regarding possible watches and warnings.
We are also tracking a cold front that will move through the region late this evening and into overnight tonight. This will cause temperatures to cool into the low 80s for the start of the work week. Additionally, the humidity values will drop with the actual air temperatures, so the air will feel drier.
Looking ahead to the middle of next week, we are tracking a system that could bring scattered showers and storms on Wednesday afternoon.