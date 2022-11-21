 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tips to safely fry your turkey this Thanksgiving

  • Updated
  • 0
Turkey fryer

(WSIL) -- Thanksgiving is here and one popular way to eat turkey, could turn into a disaster. 

Turkey fryer mishaps are one of the leading causes of Thanksgiving cooking fires. 

Chicago Fire Department

The Carbondale Fire Department says you should avoid using deep-fat turkey fryers and if you decide to use one, follow these safety tips:

  • Turkey fryers should always be used outdoors at a safe distance from buildings and any other flammable materials
  • Make sure the fryers are used on a flat surface to reduce accidental tipping
  • Make sure the turkey is completely thawed and dried. Water causes oil to spill over, leading to fire or even an explosion
  • Turn the gas off before placing the turkey in the fryer
  • Never leave the fryer unattended
  • Never let children or pets near the fryer
  • Keep an all-purpose fire extinguisher nearby. Never use water to extinguish a grease fire

The Carbondale Fire Department would like you to have a safe holiday season. For more information on cooking fires, please call the Carbondale Fire Department at 618-457-3234.

Tags

Recommended for you