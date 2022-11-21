Tips to safely fry your turkey this Thanksgiving

(WSIL) -- Thanksgiving is here and one popular way to eat turkey, could turn into a disaster.
Turkey fryer mishaps are one of the leading causes of Thanksgiving cooking fires.
The Carbondale Fire Department says you should avoid using deep-fat turkey fryers and if you decide to use one, follow these safety tips:
- Turkey fryers should always be used outdoors at a safe distance from buildings and any other flammable materials
- Make sure the fryers are used on a flat surface to reduce accidental tipping
- Make sure the turkey is completely thawed and dried. Water causes oil to spill over, leading to fire or even an explosion
- Turn the gas off before placing the turkey in the fryer
- Never leave the fryer unattended
- Never let children or pets near the fryer
- Keep an all-purpose fire extinguisher nearby. Never use water to extinguish a grease fire
The Carbondale Fire Department would like you to have a safe holiday season. For more information on cooking fires, please call the Carbondale Fire Department at 618-457-3234.