Tick season is rapidly approaching; what you need to know

(WSIL) -- Tick season is just around the corner and there are some things to keep in mind.
Ticks can carry disease like Lyme disease, which is can cause rash, fever, and more symptoms.
Experts say when outdoors you should wear light colored clothing to better spot the arachnids. Also you need to keep proper tick repellent on hand.
Pets are also vulnerable and they need to be checked often as well.
"In general, being outdoors, especially around wooden areas does tend to make you more tick prone. So if you do go on a hike or plan on being out in the yard try and stay in the middle of the path if you go on your walk or stay out in the center of the yard more," said Southern 7 Health Department's Shawnna Rhine.
If you do find a tick on you, you should keep it for a few days. If you start to feel sick, it could help with your treatment plan.
For more tips on protecting yourself from ticks, click here.