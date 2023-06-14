Thursday's start of CNA week shines a light on the need for more healthcare workers

CARRIER MILLS, IL (WSIL) – Thursday is the kick-off for CNA week and at places like Carrier Mills Nursing and Rehab Center, their value is priceless.
Christy Barter is the administrator for the Carrier Mills facility and She says – CNAs play a vital role at the facility.
“They are the front line of the nursing facility,” said Barter. “They’re passionate. They love their residents. They’re taking care of them, day in and day out.”
And it’s that passion and love that has kept Linda Nelson going for more than 12 years as a CNA.
“The residents. I love them,” Nelson said. “I love what I do. Everybody’s like, why don’t you go get your nursing license but I like doing what I do now. This is probably where I’ll be until I retire.”
On average a CNA working in Illinois will make about $17 an hour, but that can change based on a number of factors.
Aaryanna Anderson has been a CNA for less than a year but she says it’s something she’s enjoyed every day.
“I didn’t know what a CNA was until I started working here and when I got into the groove of it, I really liked it,” said Anderson.
Barter says, trying to define what a CNA is tough – because they do so much. However, she does say all CNAs at Carrier Mills have something in common.
“I always said, if I owned or ran a nursing facility it would always be fun and a family atmosphere,” said Barter.
CNAs fill a variety of jobs like dressing, grooming, bathing, and helping with feedings.
“We couldn’t do the things we do without CNAs,” confessed Barter. “They’re very passionate, caring, and loving. I’m very passionate about CNAs and what they do and thank god for them.”