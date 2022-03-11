Throwin' Rolls since 1942: Lambert's Café celebrates 80th anniversary

SIKESTON (WSIL) -- A food destination in Scott County, Missouri was recognized Friday by state lawmakers for 80 years of service to the Sikeston-Miner area.
Lambert's Café is known for their big portions and family style dining and those flying bread rolls.
Lambert's Café is no stranger to a full house and customers were wall-to-wall Friday afternoon for their 80th anniversary celebration.
"Great day, glad to carry on the tradition and hopefully we go 80 more years," said 3rd generation owner Karl Scott Lambert.
Karl Lambert is among the third generation of Lamberts to operate the Café. He says it's the generous portions and friendly atmosphere that keeps customers coming back.
So much so, the State of Missouri officially recognized the establishment for their contribution to the region.
"Looked at the license plates when I pulled in here, they're from five or six different states, people travel from near and far just to eat here and not just because of the food, but because of the atmosphere and they treat us well for the average repeated customers," said Rep. Jamie Burger (R-14th District).
Lambert's opened in 1942. They have changed locations a couple of times, but not their policy of serving fresh good and a festive atmosphere.
Janice King traveled from Paris, Tennessee with family to celebrate her birthday, "I'm two year's older than Lambert's...I'm 82."
She didn't know the Café was celebrating its birthday too.
"We came just for the home of the throwed roll and the other good food that you serve," said King.
The owners say they never imagined they would be around for 80 years. Now they want future generations of Lamberts celebrating the cafe's successes.
"We've been very fortunate, blessed. We appreciate all the customers that keep up going."