Three wild geese in Illinois test positive for Avian Flu

(WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Agriculture and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources have been notified of the first confirmed case of highly pathogenic Eurasian H5 Avian Influenza (Avian Flu) in a wild bird in Illinois.
Three Canada geese, located in Will County, were submitted for sampling on March 2. The cases were confirmed on March 10.
The virus strains are extremely infectious, often fatal to chickens, and can spread rapidly from flock-to-flock.
Wild bird detections have been occurring throughout early 2022 and many states have also experienced detections in domestic poultry recently.
While Illinois has not seen any Avian Flu in backyard or commercial poultry within the state this year, this finding demonstrates that the virus is present and may be circulating within the wild bird population in Illinois.
Anyone that owns birds or is involved with poultry production, whether on a small or commercial level, should be aware of this finding and take precautions to protect their flock.
Producers and owners should review their biosecurity plans and prevent contact with wild birds and their droppings. IDOA also strongly encourages all producers to keep birds indoors when possible.
Flock owners, managers or veterinarians should report any unusual findings in domestic poultry such as increase in mortality, decrease in water consumption, decrease in egg production, or respiratory signs including coughing and sneezing immediately to the IDOA at 217-782-4944 or the USDA at 866-536-7593.
Goose hunters or others who may encounter sick or deceased wild birds should also take measures to protect themselves, their poultry, and pets. For specific measures please consult the Avian Flu fact sheet for hunters at https://www.aphis.usda.gov/publications/animal_health/2015/fsc_hpai_hunters.pdf.