Three teens charged in western Kentucky for stealing firearms

GRAVES COUNTY, KENTUCKY (WSIL) -- The sheriff's department is releasing information on a joint operation to find stolen firearms, resulting in three teens facing charges.
According to authorities on January 22nd, deputies responded to a home with a resident reporting the missing firearms as stolen.
The victim told authorities that on or about January 20th, four firearms were taken including three handguns and one long gun along with a metal lock box the handguns were stored in.
Their investigation lead them to believe there were three suspects involved in the crime.
During the early morning hours of January 23rd, Graves and Marshall County deputies went to an address in Benton, Kentucky where one firearm was recovered and one person was arrested.
Later that evening and into the early morning hours of January 24th, authorities went to another address in Benton and interviewed a 17-year-old male, who was also a suspect in the thefts.
Information from the interview with the juvenile led deputies to obtaining a search warrant for the home where the stolen handgun was recovered from the night prior. While carrying out their search, another reported stolen firearm and the stolen lock box were recovered.
On the afternoon of January 24th, deputies went to a home Crofton, Kentucky to interview an additional suspect in the theft, who confessed to the theft and was arrested.
Two days later, deputies returned to the home of the 17-year-old male and interviewed him once more. The juvenile gave a statement confessing to his involvement in the theft.
During the early hours of January 28th, Christian County Sheriff’s Department located and arrested the third suspect involved in Crofton.
Arrested: Trevor Towner, 18 of Marshall County Ky
- Charges- 4 counts of Theft By Unlawful Taking, Firearm
- Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree
Arrested: Joshua Meador, 18 of Trigg County Ky.
- Charges- 4 counts of Theft By Unlawful Taking, Firearm
- Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree
Charged: 17-year-old juvenile
- Charges- 4 counts of Theft By Unlawful Taking, Firearm
- Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree
- Falsely Reporting an Incident
Graves County deputies were helped by the following law enforcement agencies: Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, Trigg County Sheriff’s Department, Christian County Sheriff’s Department and the Benton Police Department.