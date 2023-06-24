Three suspects attempt to steal building

SYMSONIA, KY (WSIL) -- Three residents of McCracken County were arrested after attempting to steal a building Thursday night.
Details on the attempted theft stem from a Graves County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.
According to the write-up, on Thursday, June 22 at around 11:40 p.m., two of the three suspects had poorly connected two utility trailers and were hauling a 14 X 40-foot outbuilding down McGuire Road when one of the tires blew out.
After an investigation by police, it was determined that the building was stolen from a residence in the 1100 block of McGuire Road in Symsonia. The two men apprehended at the scene, 45-year-old Michael D. Little and 39-year-old Johnathan Stephens of McCracken County, claimed they had permission from the owner to take the structure. After being contacted by police, the owner stated that he did not give anyone permission to take the building, and he did not know the suspects.
It was later discovered that there was a third person of interest, 51-year-old Sandra K. Vibbert of McCracken County, who had claimed that she spoke to the owner of the outbuilding and was granted permission to take it. She was also located and arrested.
All three suspects were charged with Felony Theft by Unlawful Taking.