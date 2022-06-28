Three Rivers College student wins bull riding national championship

CASPER, WY -- Three Rivers College's very own Casey Roberts won the Bull Riding National Championship at the College National Finals Rodeo in Wyoming today.
Roberts was in a tight race with defending champion Tristen Hutchings during the final round, but Roberts ultimately pulled ahead. The Three Rivers team finished fifth overall, despite only have three participants out of the maximum of five they could have had.
Roberts' had two fellow Three Rivers teammates: Cole Skender and Kolby Krieger. Skender finished third in bull riding and Krieger finished 30th in tie-down roping. Three Rivers coach Chad Phipps commented on not having a full roster, stating "We were the only team to not have six people. That is pretty unheard of and that got a lot of coaches’ attention."
Roberts has already been drafted to a professional bull riding team: the Oklahoma Freedom PBR. Whether Roberts wants to take his talents to the next level is still not clear, as he still wants to pursue a degree in agriculture.
For more updates on the Three Rivers rodeo team, check out their Facebook page.