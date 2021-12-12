Three people shot in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- Cape Girardeau Police are investigating after three people were shot.
On Saturday, just before midnight, Cape Girardeau officers responded to the area of North Frederick and Olive Street for reports of multiple gun shots. When officers arrived, they found several shell casings near the intersection.
Throughout the investigation, officers learned that three victims had just been shot while inside their vehicle. All three were taken to a local hospital for gunshot wound.
The victims, all from Cape Girardeau, are identified as:
- 28-year-old in stable condition
- Juvenile in stable condition in a St. Louis hospital
- 19-year-old in critical condition
The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been activated and is currently investigating.
If you have any information about this incident you are asked to contact the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad or the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
Phone: 573-339-6621
Anonymous call line: 573-339-6313
Text “CAPEPD” to 847411