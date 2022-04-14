Three people seriously injured in White County crash

WHITE COUNTY (WSIL) -- Three people were seriously injured during a crash in White County Thursday.
Illinois State Police say a semi truck and a Subaru SUV were both traveling south on Route 1 around 7:40 a.m. A Nissan SUV was traveling north when the semi crossed the center line and struck the Nissan. The Nissan then struck the front of the Subaru.
The driver of the semi, 46-year-old Douglas Turner of Cape Girardeau, was not injured.
The driver of the Nissan 28-year-old Johnna Smith from Norris City and her passenger 31-year-old Timothy Brown, also of Norris City, were flown to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Subaru, 28-yeasr-old Katherine Stewart of Carmi, was also flown to a hospital for life-threatening injuries.
Turner was cited for improper lane usage and logbook violation.