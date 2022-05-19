Three people seriously injured in White County crash

WHITE COUNTY (WSIL) -- Three local people were seriously injured in a crash in White County Wednesday.
Illinois State Police say a Pontiac G6 was traveling west on Route 141 near the intersection of US-45 when they failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a Volkswagen Passat.
Twenty-year-old Alexia Taborn of De Soto, 43-year-old Brandy Devous of Harrisburg and 18-year-old Gracie Dowdy of Elkville were all flown to regional hospitals with serious injuries.
Taborn was cited for disobeying a stop sign and her passenger Dowdy was cited for failure to wear a seatbelt.