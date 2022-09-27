Three people injured after vehicle crashes into Paducah Civic Center

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- Three people were injured and the Robert Cherry Civic Center sustained substantial damage in a crash early Tuesday morning.
Police responded to the intersection of Park Avenue and H.C. Mathis Drive just after 6 a.m. Tara Luten, 41, told officers she was sitting at a red light next to the Civic Center, when a semi ran the red light.
The semi hit a pickup driving west and both vehicles crashed into Luten's car. The semi then hit the side of the building.
The driver of the semi, 55-year-old Kenneth Flournoy, told officers he thought his light was green. The driver of the pickup, 50-year-old Donald Tucker, said he could not remember the crash.
All three drivers were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.