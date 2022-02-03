Three more Illinois State Troopers struck during winter storm

(WSIL) -- Three more Illinois State Troopers were struck while assisting motorists or driving in the snow during the winter storm.
Two Troopers were struck in ISP District 10 – Pesotum and one in ISP District 5 – Lockport. The crash in ISP District 5 was Move Over Law related.
Around 2 a.m. an ISP District 10 trooper was handling a crash on Interstate 74 near Urbana. The squad car was stopped, with its lights on when a semi sideswiped the car.
Around 5:20 a.m. an ISP District 5 Trooper was conducting traffic control for a tow truck on Interstate 80, when a red Maxda failed to yield, slid on the road and struck the back end of the squad car.
Neither the driver of the Mazda or the Trooper were injured. The driver of the Mazda was cited for Driving Too Fast for Conditions, Improper Lane Usage, and Scott’s Law Violation.
And then the third incident happened around 10 a.m. in ISP District 10. A trooper was traveling west on Interstate 74 near Muncie when a Volkswagen Passat struck the back of the squad car.
Neither the driver nor the trooper were injured and the crash is still under investigation.
“During inclement weather, obeying Scott’s Law is even more important,” stated ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. He continued, “As the officers of the Illinois State Police (ISP) continue to put their lives on the line, we ask you, the motoring public, to help them out by Slowing Down and Moving Over while they do their jobs.
So far this year, there have been four ISP squad cars struck in relation to the Move Over Law and two Troopers have sustained injuries from Move Over Law-related crashes.