Three former Saluki players heading to the NFL

  • Updated
Landon Bears

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Former SIU football players continue to chase their dreams as they sign free agents contracts with NFL teams.

Wide receiver Landon Lenoir signed a free agent contract with the Chicago Bears. He is known by his nickname "Legendary Lando", and he is 2nd-all-time in receiving yards in Saluki history.

Safety Qua Brown signed a free agent contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. He was voted as the team's defensive player of the year last year.

Linebacker Bryce Notree signed a free agent contract with the New Orleans Saints. He led the Salukis in tackles last season.

