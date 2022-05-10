Three Dog Night coming to Marion

MARION (WSIL) -- Legendary band Three Dog Night, now in its 5th decade, is coming to Marion.
Grammy-nominated Three Dog Night is best known for songs "Mama Told Me (Not to Come)," "Joy to the World," "Black and White," "Shambala," " and "One."
The band has 21 consecutive Top 40 hits, including three #1 singles, eleven Top 10s and 18 straight Top 20s.
Three Dog Night will be hitting the stage at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center on Saturday, September 24.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.
Tickets start at $39.99 and go on sale Friday, May 13th at 10 a.m. at ilshows.com and marionccc.com