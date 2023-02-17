Three Cape-area veterans inducted onto Wall of Valor

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- This is National Salute to Veteran Patients' week, a time to pay tribute and express appreciation for our veterans.
It's celebrated every year during the week of February 14th and the VA Health Care Center in Cape Girardeau say they cap off celebrations with their most important ceremony, inductions into their Wall of Valor.
"To be on our Wall of Valor, one has to be in combat with the enemy and have earned a medal of Valor," says Voluntary Service Officer Dale Garrett, speaking at the ceremony Friday morning.
Three Cape Girardeau-area Veterans were inducted, all having served during the Vietnam War, one awarded posthumously.
"Valorous acts are acts that are recognized as going above and beyond what's expected," says Garrett. "They are putting their own lives at risk trying to save others and we want to make an extra effort to recognize our veterans who've committed these valorous acts."
Marine Corps veteran Kenneth Robinson was awarded. He was with the 11th Marines, 1st Marine Division and received a Navy Commendation Medal "V" for combat service against the enemy in the Republic of Vietnam.
"I appreciate the honor that's been shown," says Robinson, pausing, "And I regret the ones that didn't make it home. Those were the heroes."
Holding one of his great granddaughters in his arms, Army Specialist-Five veteran Robert Herschbach says, "This is the reason we fight for freedom in this country, children like this."
Hershbach was awarded a Bronze Star Medal "V" for operations against a hostile force. He says appreciation for Vietnam veterans have improved since he returned from the war, adding that he enjoyed sharing his induction with his family.
"My entire family almost was here today," says Hershbach. "My grandchildren, my great grandchildren, so it's an honor, that's what made it unique and neat to have my family here."
Army Veteran Robert Leathers was awarded posthumously. He received a Bronze Star Medal "V" for his services in Vietnam.
The Wall of Valor is unique to the John J Pershing VA Medical Center and its community of health centers, they began in 1997 and are open to induction applications each year.