Thousands race across Southern Illinois in popular River to River Relay

GOREVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- A popular 80-mile relay race stretching from the Mississippi to the Ohio River brought runners nationwide to Southern Illinois.
More than 2,000 runners took part in Saturday's River to River Relay with the Goreville exchange station, about halfway to the finish line in Golconda, seeing teams around 10 in the morning.
Madison, Wisconsin runner Ben Jones with team 'Movin' Shoes; The Elders says his team returns to race each year.
"We do this race every year and we love it, this area of Illinois is absolutely gorgeous and we look forward to this all year," says Jones. "We just love the challenge, we love the camaraderie, we had a chance to meet some of the other teams, we enjoy the terrain, the challenge and a beautiful sunny day like this it's just hard to beat."
The relay is held the third Saturday of April each year. It started in 1987 and registrations "sells out" within hours after opening on the second Tuesday of October each year.