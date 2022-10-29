Thousands celebrate 100 years of Mardi Gras

(WSIL) -- Thousands gathered in Pinckneyville to celebrate 100 years of Mardi Gras.
People have been packing the streets for the celebration since 1922.
For many it's a homecoming with people traveling from all over to take part in festivities.
Organizers say, some have been planning to attend since last year so they wouldn't miss out on the 100th event.
"Tradition is huge, and when people see a tradition and it can work, they think amazing things for the future too, and I hope that it gives other communities hope for the future to keep those traditions going. It's crazy, because there are so many people but they're really excited. There was a ton of class reunions last night, so they've got to see their families and friends and everywhere you go you see somebody else that you knew, that you didn't know was going to be here." said Chamber of Commerce President Ashley Bathon.
Hundreds of vendors took part all organized by the Chamber of Commerce.
Proceeds go back into the community through scholarships, projects and events.