Third annual Race for Life 5K wants to raise more than $25,000 for cancer research, support

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- Fighting Cancer Today's 2023 Race for Life 5K is Saturday, April 15 at Ray Fosse Park in Marion, Illinois.
Their goal this year is to raise more than $25,000 for cancer research and to raise awareness and show support for families who have been affected by cancer. They will have more than 15 vendors, three food trucks and live music.
The day's schedule is as follows:
Kid's Fun Run Check-in/Registration is from 3:00 p.m. - 3:20 p.m.
--Kids Fun Run starts at 3:30 p.m.
Pet Costume Parade Check-In/Registration is from 4:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
--Pet Costume Parade starts at 5:00 p.m.
Sunset 5K Check-In /Registration is from 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
--Sunset 5K Informational and scholarship recipient announced from 6:00 p.m. - 6:20 p.m.
Mayor Absher kicks off Sunset 5K at 6:30 p.m.