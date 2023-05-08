"They're getting rid of us": Cairo affordable housing takes another blow with building demolition likely

CAIRO, Ill. (WSIL) -- Claude McNeil turns 67 this summer and has spent his whole life in Cairo, Illinois.
McNeil lived in the Schuster Building next door for 15 years before living at the Connell Smith building for the last five years.
These next few days and weeks could be McNeil's last in the only town he's ever known.
"They're saying this place is not safe. So I'm getting out of here," McNeil said. "I'm supposed to be moving to Charleston, Missouri."
Last fall, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) notified residents it would shut down the Smith Building due to structural concerns.
HUD deemed the building 'unsafe' in the event of an earthquake and plans to demolish the building.
"I don't want to have an earthquake and have a building falling on me," McNeil said.
Residents have been relocated to other HUD facilities since the announcement. About 33 of the building's 53 families have left with only 20 remaining according to McNeil.
The 55-year old building is one of the city's last bastions of affordable housing. News 3 reached out to HUD to verify those number sand ask if they plan to build more affordable housing.
HUD couldn't be reached for comment.
Roy Simelton lives in the Schuster building and used to live at the Elmwood and McBride complexes before they were torn down in 2019.
"That's ridiculous. It really hurts," Simelton said.
McNeil was in the Navy and has been stationed at other places across the world for more than a year. McNeil says moving away won't bother him but adds that Cairo needs more affordable housing.
"After being here five years now I have to move," McNeil said. "There are no places in this town for people to live."
Simelton says the closure generates more pain and suffering for residents who are already struggling.
"[HUD doesn't] understand what theyr're doing to us. It's just so bad. It's unbearable," Simelton said.
"They're getting rid of us. Our families. Our people."