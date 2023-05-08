 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 202 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER             FRANKLIN              GALLATIN
HAMILTON              HARDIN                JACKSON
JEFFERSON             JOHNSON               MASSAC
PERRY                 POPE                  PULASKI
SALINE                UNION                 WILLIAMSON

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

BALLARD               CALDWELL              CALLOWAY
CARLISLE              CHRISTIAN             CRITTENDEN
DAVIESS               FULTON                GRAVES
HENDERSON             HICKMAN               HOPKINS
LIVINGSTON            LYON                  MARSHALL
MCCRACKEN             MCLEAN                MUHLENBERG
TODD                  TRIGG                 UNION
WEBSTER

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

BOLLINGER             BUTLER                CAPE GIRARDEAU
CARTER                MISSISSIPPI           NEW MADRID
PERRY                 RIPLEY                SCOTT
STODDARD              WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDWELL, BENTON, BLOOMFIELD, CADIZ,
CAIRO, CALHOUN, CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE, CHARLESTON, CLINTON,
DIXON, DONIPHAN, EDDYVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN, ELKTON, GOLCONDA,
GREENVILLE, HARRISBURG, HENDERSON, HERRIN, HICKMAN, HOPKINSVILLE,
JACKSON, JONESBORO, MADISONVILLE, MARBLE HILL, MARION, MAYFIELD,
MCLEANSBORO, METROPOLIS, MORGANFIELD, MOUND CITY, MOUNT VERNON,
MURPHYSBORO, MURRAY, NEW MADRID, OWENSBORO, PADUCAH, PERRYVILLE,
PIEDMONT, PINCKNEYVILLE, POPLAR BLUFF, PRINCETON, SHAWNEETOWN,
SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, VAN BUREN, VIENNA, WEST FRANKFORT,
AND WICKLIFFE.

"They're getting rid of us": Cairo affordable housing takes another blow with building demolition likely

  • Updated
  • 0
Connell F. Smith Building- Cairo, IL, May 2023

CAIRO, Ill. (WSIL) -- Claude McNeil turns 67 this summer and has spent his whole life in Cairo, Illinois.

McNeil lived in the Schuster Building next door for 15 years before living at the Connell Smith building for the last five years.

These next few days and weeks could be McNeil's last in the only town he's ever known.

"They're saying this place is not safe. So I'm getting out of here," McNeil said. "I'm supposed to be moving to Charleston, Missouri."

Last fall, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) notified residents it would shut down the Smith Building due to structural concerns.

HUD deemed the building 'unsafe' in the event of an earthquake and plans to demolish the building.

"I don't want to have an earthquake and have a building falling on me," McNeil said.

Residents have been relocated to other HUD facilities since the announcement. About 33 of the building's 53 families have left with only 20 remaining according to McNeil.

The 55-year old building is one of the city's last bastions of affordable housing. News 3 reached out to HUD to verify those number sand ask if they plan to build more affordable housing.

HUD couldn't be reached for comment.

Roy Simelton lives in the Schuster building and used to live at the Elmwood and McBride complexes before they were torn down in 2019.

"That's ridiculous. It really hurts," Simelton said.

McNeil was in the Navy and has been stationed at other places across the world for more than a year. McNeil says moving away won't bother him but adds that Cairo needs more affordable housing.

"After being here five years now I have to move," McNeil said. "There are no places in this town for people to live."

Simelton says the closure generates more pain and suffering for residents who are already struggling.

"[HUD doesn't] understand what theyr're doing to us. It's just so bad. It's unbearable," Simelton said.

"They're getting rid of us. Our families. Our people."

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you