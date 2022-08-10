Theresa Henry, wife of Carbondale mayor, found dead in her home

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police are investigating the death of 66-year-old Theresa Henry, the wife of the mayor of Carbondale, John "Mike" Henry.
In the evening of August 9, John "Mike" Henry returned home and found that his wife had died. He called Carbondale police, who reported to the scene. Paramedics also arrived at the home, who officially pronounced her dead. The CPD requested the ISP to conduct an investigation into the death.
An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, August 12. The investigation is active and ongoing.